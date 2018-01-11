Flip (WM55H)

Flip Synchronization

Sync Viewing, Sync Control

The touch out control functionality allows users to sync their personal devices to the Flip for real-time viewing and control. Changes made on the central screen will automatically transmit to the user's personal device, and vice versa, for efficient, matched viewing.

*Touch Out Control is available through a touch USB cable connection or UIBC-connected Android mobile devices (2016 or later) and Windows 10 PCs.