Flip (WM55H)NEW
An interactive digital flipchart designed for creative thinking, collaboration and innovation
Key Highlights
- E-Board : IWB
- Touch Screen
- Wi-fi module embedded
- Interactive display features from note-taking to intuitive navigation
- Versatile connectivity and an ergonomic design
- Innovative touch display technology for smooth writing plus UHD picture quality
- Portable, wheel-based stand (sold separately)
Features
Samsung Flip
Flip Creativity
Flip Notation
Draw, Write, Inspire
Enjoy the smooth, familiar feel of traditional writing in a versatile digital format, with a variety of colors, styles and widths available. Up to 4 people can write simultaneously, using any object as a writing tool.
Flip Capture
Capture, in Collaboration
Through Samsung Flip's broad connectivity, you and your team can share and make notations within a variety of content files, all maintained at optimal visual quality.
Flip protection
Protect Your Valuable Ideas
Ensure that your game-changing ideas remain in the right hands through a reinforced security system. Each in-office team can set a unique numeric password to lock the display and remove critical content from view.
Flip protection
Unlock, with Convenience
Much as you would your smartphone or tablet, the Flip display extends access to select users through a dedicated passcode. To access content, simply enter the code and immediately begin reviewing and collaborating.
Flip Collaboration
Flip Connection
Enjoy Versatile Connectivity
Samsung Flip's connectivity empowers a fully synchronized, user-friendly collaborative experience. Align your personal devices with the central screen for interactive content visibility, notation and sharing.
Samsung Flip includes a dedicated HDMI port for seamless connectivity with user's personal devices.
Flip Synchronization
Sync Viewing, Sync Control
The touch out control functionality allows users to sync their personal devices to the Flip for real-time viewing and control. Changes made on the central screen will automatically transmit to the user's personal device, and vice versa, for efficient, matched viewing.
*Touch Out Control is available through a touch USB cable connection or UIBC-connected Android mobile devices (2016 or later) and Windows 10 PCs.
Flip Presentation
Professionally Showcase Your Work
Adjust to varying huddle room dynamics without sacrificing comfort. Featuring a versatile pivot mode and ergonomic stand, each Flip display can configure to a portrait or landscape orientation to match your collaborative needs.
Flip Distribution
Effortlessly Share Post-Meeting Recaps
Any meeting participant knows the frustration of capturing and sending handwritten recaps. The Samsung Flip relieves this burdensome process. Save conversations and critical content within the display's central storage, and easily share with your colleagues through mobile and digital channels.
Flip Innovation
Flip touch
Navigate Touch-Driven Communication
InGlass™ technology ensures real-time feedback and speeds without delay. This allows users to experience smooth writing or drawing, equivalent to that of working on traditional paper.
Flip Design
Pioneer thought, Style and Comfort
The Flip’s sleek, gray design positions any environment as sophisticated and forward thinking. With an ergonomic tilt of 4.5° and a spacious front tray and pen holder to house essential meeting tools, you and your team can stay comfortable and organized to focus on what’s important.
Flip Design
Transform any Space into a Meeting Room
For business with limited collaborative areas, the Samsung Flip elevates any personal office or available room into a fully-functional huddle space. A portable, wheel-based stand empowers users to start a meeting in any location at anytime.
Flip Display
Present Visuals with Precision
Samsung Flip maintains consistent and clear UHD picture quality regardless of the surrounding environment or use case, introducing more powerful and compelling visuals to the meeting room.
Flip Solution
Keep Your Ideas Within Reach
Avoid the fears of lost or erased handwritten meeting notes. Backed by the powerful TIZEN 3.0 operating system, the Flip offers extensive, centralized space to store meeting content. Additionally, TIZEN 3.0 provides you and your team with an intuitive interface to locate and view saved materials.An 8GB SD card memory icon.Network Storage
Flip Solution
Activate your Display Intuitively
Start your meetings on time and without a lengthy boot-up. Embedded sensors activate the Flip display ad user approach the screen, pick ip a pen or rotate between portrait and landscape modes, allowing you and your colleagues to launch a new discussion or resume where you left off.
Hall sensor
The screen turns on instantly when a user removes the pen in the holder.
Proximity sensor
The Flip begins to boot automatically when a user approaches the display
Accelerometer sensor
The UX intuitively adjusts according to the Flip's portrait or landscape orientation.
Specs
Panel
- Diagonal Size55"
- Type60Hz E-LED
- Resolution3840 x 2160 (Landscape) 2160 x 3840 (Portrait)
- Pixel Pitch(mm)N/A
- Active Display Area(mm)N/A
- Brightness(Typ.)300 (without glass), 220 (with glass) nit
- Contrast Ratio4700:1
- Viewing Angle(H/V)178:178
- Response Time(G-to-G)8ms(Typ.)
- Display ColorsN/A
- Color GamutN/A
- HazeN/A
Resources
Accessories
Accessories
- IncludedPassive Pen(2), Power Cable, Touch Out Cable (USB upstream)
- StandSTN-WM55H
- Mount WMN-6575SD
- SpecialtyFlip UX
Media Player
- Media PlayerN/A