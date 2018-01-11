Flip (WM55H)NEW

An interactive digital flipchart designed for creative thinking, collaboration and innovation

Key Highlights

  • E-Board : IWBE-Board : IWB
  • Touch ScreenTouch Screen
  • Wi-fi module embeddedWi-fi module embedded
  • Interactive display features from note-taking to intuitive navigation
  • Versatile connectivity and an ergonomic design
  • Innovative touch display technology for smooth writing plus UHD picture quality
  • Portable, wheel-based stand (sold separately)

Flip (WM55H)

Inquiry to buy

Features

Samsung Flip

Flip Creativity

An image showing a web designer sketching ideas on a Samsung Flip device using its dedicated pen.

Flip Notation

Draw, Write, Inspire

Enjoy the smooth, familiar feel of traditional writing in a versatile digital format, with a variety of colors, styles and widths available. Up to 4 people can write simultaneously, using any object as a writing tool.

A video & image showing several users' hands holding Samsung Flip pens and writing text and erasing sections of text on a Samsung Flip device.

Flip Capture

Capture, in Collaboration

Through Samsung Flip's broad connectivity, you and your team can share and make notations within a variety of content files, all maintained at optimal visual quality.

Video and images showing how users can capture a smartphone screen that is connected to a Samsung Flip device, and how users can add patterns and write letters to captured images. As an example, text reading: "Futuristic neutrals" is being written with a pen.

Flip Navigation

Navigate, with Intuition

Samsung Flip's intuitive, user-friendly menu simplifies navigation and reduces the time required to access controls or view content in its entirety. Facilitators also can preview individual content pages and make instant changes directly on the screen.

Scroll, with Ease

You and your teammates no longer need to sort through endless stacks of paper to find a specific discussion point. Now, you can seamlessly scroll through and search within up to 20 clearly-divided digital Flip pages.

A video & image showing how users can select a menu on a Samsung Flip device and navigate to another page using the navigation menu.
A video & image showing how to take notes with the Samsung Flip pen and how to use the scroll feature by dragging the screen.

Flip protection

Protect Your Valuable Ideas

Ensure that your game-changing ideas remain in the right hands through a reinforced security system. Each in-office team can set a unique numeric password to lock the display and remove critical content from view.

Flip protection

Unlock, with Convenience

Much as you would your smartphone or tablet, the Flip display extends access to select users through a dedicated passcode. To access content, simply enter the code and immediately begin reviewing and collaborating.

Video and images showing a feature that allows users to lock a Samsung Flip device’s screen by entering a password on a selected image.
Video and images showing a feature that allows users to select a locked image from the image list and change its locked status, unlocking it by entering a password on a Samsung Flip device.

Flip Collaboration

An image showing office workers looking at presentation slides displayed on a Samsung Flip device in a meeting room, and a man making a presentation.

Flip Connection

Enjoy Versatile Connectivity

Samsung Flip's connectivity empowers a fully synchronized, user-friendly collaborative experience. Align your personal devices with the central screen for interactive content visibility, notation and sharing.

Samsung Flip includes a dedicated HDMI port for seamless connectivity with user's personal devices.

An image showing where the HDMI port is located at the back of a Samsung Flip device.
An image showing how a Samsung Flip device and a notebook equipped with Windows 10 are connected without wires.
An image showing that a Samsung Flip device and a smartphone have been connected wirelessly.
An image showing that a Samsung Flip device and a smartphone have been connected through NFC.

Flip Synchronization

Sync Viewing, Sync Control

The touch out control functionality allows users to sync their personal devices to the Flip for real-time viewing and control. Changes made on the central screen will automatically transmit to the user's personal device, and vice versa, for efficient, matched viewing.

*Touch Out Control is available through a touch USB cable connection or UIBC-connected Android mobile devices (2016 or later) and Windows 10 PCs.

An image showing the same images displayed on a Samsung Flip device and a Samsung notebook. The notebook's screen changes as a new image appears on the Samsung Flip's screen.

Flip Presentation

Professionally Showcase Your Work

Adjust to varying huddle room dynamics without sacrificing comfort. Featuring a versatile pivot mode and ergonomic stand, each Flip display can configure to a portrait or landscape orientation to match your collaborative needs.

An image showing four people in a meeting where a Samsung Flip device and a smartphone are connected, showing the same images. They are looking at the Samsung Flip's screen positioned in Portait mode and two of them are taking notes.
An image showing four people in a meeting where a Samsung Flip device and a pc are connected, showing the same images. They are looking at the Samsung Flip's screen positioned in Landscape mode and two of them are taking notes.

Flip Distribution

Effortlessly Share Post-Meeting Recaps

Any meeting participant knows the frustration of capturing and sending handwritten recaps. The Samsung Flip relieves this burdensome process. Save conversations and critical content within the display's central storage, and easily share with your colleagues through mobile and digital channels.

An image showing a Samsung Flip device, a notebook and a smartphone connected,all displaying the same images on their screens.

Flip Innovation

An image showing a man moving a Samsung Flip device from one meeting room to another with one hand to illustrate that Samsung Flip devices are highly portable.

Flip touch

Navigate Touch-Driven Communication

InGlass™ technology ensures real-time feedback and speeds without delay. This allows users to experience smooth writing or drawing, equivalent to that of working on traditional paper.

An image showing drawing of a car and illustrating different input delay when drawing using a normal pen and using a Samsung Flip pen, on each side.
A video showing drawing of a car and illustrating different input delay when drawing using a normal pen and using a Samsung Flip pen, on each side.

Flip Design

Pioneer thought, Style and Comfort

The Flip’s sleek, gray design positions any environment as sophisticated and forward thinking. With an ergonomic tilt of 4.5° and a spacious front tray and pen holder to house essential meeting tools, you and your team can stay comfortable and organized to focus on what’s important.

A video showing the side of a Samsung Flip device with text that reads "Ergonomic 4.5° tilt in portrait mode" (6-1)
A video showing a Samsung Flip device rotating, to show the side and front of the device. At the beginning of the video, text that reads “Ergonomic 4.5° tilt” in portrait mode first disappears. Then text that reads “Advanced pivot for optimal comfort” appears at the end(6-2)
A video showing a magnified image of a Samsung Flip device's pen holder, displaying its NFC tag with text that reads “convenient pen holder.” At the beginning of the video, text that reads “Advanced pivot for optimal user comfort” first disappears. Then text that reads “Convenient pen holder” appears at the end(6-3)
A video showing a Samsung Flip device rotating, to show the back of the device. At the beginning of the video, text that reads “Convenient pen holder" first disappears. Then text that reads "Sleek, gray color" appears at the end(6-4)
A video showing a Samsung Flip device slightly rotating towards the right. At the beginning of the video, text that reads "Sleek, gray color" first disappears. Then text that reads "User-friendly composition" appears at the end(6-5)
A video showing a magnified section of a Samsung Flip device's tray. At the beginning of the video, text that reads "User-friendly composition" first disappears. Then text that reads "Spacious tray" appears at the end(6-6)
An image showing the side of a Samsung Flip device with text that reads "Ergonomic 4.5° tilt in portrait mode" (6-1).
An image showing a Samsung Flip device rotating, to show the side and front of the device with text that reads "Advanced pivot for optimal comfort"(6-2).
An image showing a magnified image of a Samsung Flip device's pen holder, displaying its NFC tag with text that reads "convenient pen holder"(6-3).
An image showing a Samsung Flip device rotating, to show the back of the device with text that reads "Sleek, gray color"(6-4).
An image showing a Samsung Flip device slightly rotating towards the right with text that reads "User-friendly composition"(6-5)
An image showing a magnified section of a Samsung Flip device's tray with text that reads "spacious tray"(6-6).

Flip Design

Transform any Space into a Meeting Room

For business with limited collaborative areas, the Samsung Flip elevates any personal office or available room into a fully-functional huddle space. A portable, wheel-based stand empowers users to start a meeting in any location at anytime.

An image showing the magnified bottom section of a Samsung Flip device, with four wheels that move from left to right.

Flip Display

Present Visuals with Precision

Samsung Flip maintains consistent and clear UHD picture quality regardless of the surrounding environment or use case, introducing more powerful and compelling visuals to the meeting room.

An image showing a city sunset shown on a Samsung Flip device

Flip Solution

Keep Your Ideas Within Reach

Avoid the fears of lost or erased handwritten meeting notes. Backed by the powerful TIZEN 3.0 operating system, the Flip offers extensive, centralized space to store meeting content. Additionally, TIZEN 3.0 provides you and your team with an intuitive interface to locate and view saved materials.

A Tizen™ logo image.

Flip Solution

Activate your Display Intuitively

Start your meetings on time and without a lengthy boot-up. Embedded sensors activate the Flip display ad user approach the screen, pick ip a pen or rotate between portrait and landscape modes, allowing you and your colleagues to launch a new discussion or resume where you left off.

The screen turns on instantly when a user removes the pen in the holder.

Proximity sensor

The Flip begins to boot automatically when a user approaches the display

Accelerometer sensor

The UX intuitively adjusts according to the Flip's portrait or landscape orientation.

An image showing how a hall sensor operates when a user removes the pen from its dock.
An image showing how the display activates via its proximity sensor when a user approaches a Samsung Flip device.
An image showing that the GUI of a Samsung Flip device changes as the display, equipped with an accelerometer sensor, rotates.

Specs

Panel

  • Diagonal Size55"
  • Type60Hz E-LED
  • Resolution3840 x 2160 (Landscape) 2160 x 3840 (Portrait)
  • Pixel Pitch(mm)N/A
  • Active Display Area(mm)N/A
  • Brightness(Typ.)300 (without glass), 220 (with glass) nit
  • Contrast Ratio4700:1
  • Viewing Angle(H/V)178:178
  • Response Time(G-to-G)8ms(Typ.)
  • Display ColorsN/A
  • Color GamutN/A
  • HazeN/A
Resources

  • [Samsung Flip] How to Print play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Print

    How to print content

    34 2018.01.11
  • [Samsung Flip] How to Email Content play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Email Content

    How to email content

    22 2018.01.11
  • [Samsung Flip] How to Connect Network Drive play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Connect Network Drive

    How to connect network servers

    19 2018.01.11
  • [Samsung Flip] How to Connect USB play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Connect USB

    How to connect USB

    21 2018.01.11
  • [Samsung Flip] How to Connect PC play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Connect PC

    How to connect PCs : Wired connection & Wireless connection

    29 2018.01.11
  • [Samsung Flip] How to Connect Mobile play vedio
    Tutorial video [Samsung Flip] How to Connect Mobile

    How to connect mobile devices : Screen mirroring app & NFC tagging

    13 2018.01.11

Accessories

Accessories

  • IncludedPassive Pen(2), Power Cable, Touch Out Cable (USB upstream)
  • StandSTN-WM55H
  • Mount WMN-6575SD
  • SpecialtyFlip UX

Media Player

  • Media PlayerN/A

